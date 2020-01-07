Pletka, Joseph M. September 22, 1936 - January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; Brother Bob. Survived by loving wife, Marie; daughters, Kris (Terry) Atkins, Vikie (Bill) Spulak, Renee Pletka; son, Ryan (Teresa) Pletka; grandchildren Jacob, Samuel, Alyssa, Trey, Amelia and Jonah; brothers, Bernard and John Pletka; many loving neighbors and friends. SERVICES, Friday, January 10 at 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION, Thursday, January 9, starting at 4pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, at St. James Church. Memorials to St. James Parish Center Remodeling Fund. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
