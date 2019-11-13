Pleskac, Jackie L. Scharn Age 52 Jackie L. Scharn Pleskac passed away in Conway, AR, on October 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Pleskac, III; sons, Justin Swanger, Jake Pleskac and Ty Pleskac; daughter, Mikaila Poisel (Richie); her father, Verlyn Scharn; brother, Greg Scharn (Alexa); sister, Kristine McAllister (Randy); four grandchildren, Aleahanna, Aidryan, Bentley and Brecklyn; many nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, Coco and Roxie. Preceded in death by her mother, Kathie Scharn. MEMORIAL SERVICE: November 22, 2019, 11am, at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., Omaha, NE. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials to the family for later designation.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.