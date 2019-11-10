Plendl, David L.

Plendl, David L. October 29, 1935 - November 7, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Mary Ann; parents; 1 brother; and 1 sister. Survived by son, David W. (Melinda); daughter, Jeanne Bruce (Robert); step-daughter, Amie Jankowski Bugay (Nick); 3 grandchildren; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; other relatives and friends. SERVICES: Tuesday 10:30am at West Center Chapel. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 |www.heafeyheafey.com

