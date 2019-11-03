Plambeck, William R. "Bill"

Plambeck, William R. "Bill" March 29, 1931 - October 28, 2019 Longtime member of South Omaha Eagles #154. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Eleanor; sister Marilyn Scrivner. Survived by wife Dorothy; children: William M. (Dawn) Plambeck, Rick L. (Sharon) Plambeck, Cliff (Sherry) Anderson, Lorie Wheeler, and Danny Plambeck; sister Carol Maly; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Private Family Service at a later date. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

