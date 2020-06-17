Plambeck, Ronald D. February 13, 1934 - June 15, 2020 Age 86, of Kearney passed away at Emerald Nursing and Rehab. In Cozad. Ronald Dwayne Plambeck was born in Persia, IA to Robert and Opal (Williams) Plambeck. He was raised in Omaha and received his education from Omaha South High School, graduating with the class of 1952. On July 17, 1954, he was united in marriage to Pat Jensen in Omaha, NE. Ron served in the U.S. Navy from November of 1955 until his honorable discharge in September of 1957. After returning from the service, Ron bought cattle at feedlots and from farmers for 30 years. He later retired from Cargill/Excel. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Dwayne Plambeck and wife, Diane, Craig Plambeck and wife, Steph, Ronald Plambeck Jr. and wife, Angie all of Kearney; daughter, Laurie Brisbin and husband, Greg of Kearney; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Donna White and husband, Joel of Blair, NE; sisters-in-law, Gladys Plambeck of Bellevue, NE, and Linda Plambeck of Bellevue, NE; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy Plambeck; granddaughter, Sara Plambeck; brothers, Vernon, Gary, and Buddy Plambeck. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be 2pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honors Team. VISITATION will be 5-7pm Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'BRIEN STRAATMANN REDINGER FUNERAL HOMES 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847 | (308) 234-3500

