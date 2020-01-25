Plambeck, Robert Dean Sr.

Plambeck, Robert Dean Sr. December 15, 1931 - January 23, 2020 Robert "Buddy" Dean Plambeck Sr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on January 23, 2020. He was born December 15, 1931, in Persia, Iowa to Robert and Opal (Williams) Plambeck. He married Helen Marie Lorence on August 17, 1957. Bud was a hard worker, missing one day of work in 49 years, enduring scorching heat and bitter cold at the Omaha Stock Yards, most of those years as co-owner of Omaha Hog Buyers. He was an avid sports fan, encouraging and supporting his kids and grandkids in multiple sporting events. He loved getting together with family and friends to laugh and have fun. Bud was a man of few words but his family and friends knew he loved them; he was our 'silent rock,' always there for the family through thick and thin. He modeled and instilled a strong work ethic and taught respect and discipline to all his children. He was a proud father and grandfather and was a generous man. We will treasure all our memories with him - he will truly be missed. He is survived by daughters, Barb Sutherland, Teresa (Mark) Goblowsky and Lisa (Mike) Chick; sons: Robert (Martha), Jim (Val), John (Chris), Mike (Corinne); 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Plambeck; sister, Donna (Joe) White; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Hassel; Linda and Gladys Plambeck; brother-in-law, James (Lana) Lorence and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen, his parents; brothers: Vernon Plambeck and Gary Plambeck; brother-in-law: Les Hassel; and sister-in-law, Patricia Plambeck. VISITATION: Monday, Jan. 27th from 5-8pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

