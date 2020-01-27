Plambeck, Robert Dean, Sr. December 15, 1931 - January 23, 2020 VISITATION: Monday, Jan 27th from 5-8pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Plambeck, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.