Placek, Helen E. June 27, 1926 - August 16, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Jim; and son, Dennis. Survived by daughters, Dottie Halsey (Donald), and Patty Poltack (John); 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Neola Boyer. Family receiving friends Wednesday 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday 10:30am. St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with VISIATATION from 9:30am. INTERMENT: Hillcrest. Family prefers Masses, or Memorials to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

