Placek, Alice M.

Placek, Alice M. October 22, 1929 - April 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband Victor. Survived by son William P. Placek; daughter Judy L. Placek; and grandchildren, Becky and Amanda Placek. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

