Pizinger, Warren Joseph February 23, 1952 - July 27, 2019 Age 67. Preceded in death by parents, Warren E. Pizinger and I. Charmaine (Pizinger) Swanson; sister, Sarah (Pizinger) Yoakum; stepmother, Margaret Swanson; and brother-in-law, Pat Bystrek. Survived by daughters, Genevieve Pizinger and Sara Pizinger; grandchildren, Amara, Isabelle and Elijah; stepfather, Warren Swanson; and siblings: Deborah (Bob) Shaver, Sheila (Mike) Peters, Mary (Rod) Kassmeier, Jerome (Debbie) Pizinger, Judy (Joe) Johnston, David (Jane) Pizinger, Ida Bystrek, Eugene (Joan) Pizinger, Eric Swanson, Tim (Jill) Swanson, Mike (Becki) Swanson, Colleen Pizinger, Traci Pizinger, Patricia Swanson, and Charlie Swanson. Joe grew up in Omaha and following High School, he joined the Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon his discharge, he met and married Louise Leppek. Joe lived in various states, working construction and odd jobs, until settling in California where he worked for and retired from the public school system. Always a restless spirit, Joe moved around before settling in Spokane, WA for his later years. Joe passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2019. According to his wishes, his remains were cremated. Private Services and Interment in Omaha to be determined.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.