Pivonka, John Jeffrey SERVICES: Saturday Aug. 17th, 1pm, at the "L" Street Chapel. Memorials to the VNA Hospice or the Josie Harper Hospice House. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY "L" STREET CHAPEL 82nd and "L" Street | 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.