Pivonka, John Jeffrey March 23, 1968 - August 14, 2019 Age 51 years. Survived by fianc�e, Shelley Terzich; son, Brenden; parents, John and Elaine Pivonka; siblings, Lisa (Jim), Kevin (Kerry), Donna (Derek), Debora (Bill), Jason (Becca), Ryan (Jeremy); nieces, nephews and friends. SERVICES: Saturday, Aug. 17th, 1pm at the "L" Street Chapel. VISITATION: Friday, Aug. 16th, from 5-7pm, at the "L" Street Chapel. Memorials to the VNA Hospice or the Josie Harper Hospice House. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory "L" Street Chapel 82nd and "L" Street | 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

