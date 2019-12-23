Pitschmann, Terri L. December 19, 1951 - December 21, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Karl. Terri is survived by her children, Eric (Becky), and Chris (Amanda); her grandchildren, Josephine, Keegan and Ryder; great-grandchildren, Jace, Ian, and Rebecca; sister, Gail (Neil); and brother, Gary (Carla). Loved by all her family and friends. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

