Pisci, Mary Ann March 2, 1951 - October 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Josephine Pisci; and brother-in-law, Harry Sorensen. Survived by sisters, Rosary Sorensen, JoMarie (Ed) Peabody, and Patricia (Joe) Daniels; uncle, Ross Pisci; special companion, Dr. Mark Johnson; 9 nieces and nephews; adopted brother, Jim McCabe; and many cousins and friends VISITATION: Funeral Home, Monday, October 21, 2-4pm followed by VISITATION at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 S. 42 St., after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 22, 11am, St. Bernadette Church. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery-Omaha. Memorials requested to St. Jude Children's Hospital or St. Bernadette Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

