Pisci, Mary Ann

Pisci, Mary Ann March 2, 1951 - October 17, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Josephine Pisci, brother-in-law, Harry Sorensen. Survived by sisters, Rosary Sorensen, JoMarie (Ed) Peabody, Patricia (Joe) Daniels; and uncle, Ross Pisci; special companion Dr. Mark Johnson; 9 nieces and nephews; adopted brother, Jim McCabe; many cousins and friends. VISITATION at Funeral Home-Monday, October 21, 2-4pm followed by VISITATION at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 S. 42 St. after 5pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, October 22, 11am at St. Bernadette Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery-Omaha Memorials requested to St. Jude Children's Hospital or St. Bernadette Church HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

