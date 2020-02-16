Pisci, Anthony E.

Pisci, Anthony E. July 4, 1937 - February 12, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents. Tony is survived by his son, Lance; sister, Mary (Wrex) Harter; niece, Kathleen (Todd) Lane; great-nieces and great-nephews; and long-time friend, Jerry Engardt. Tony always worked with his hands: building, repairing, and remodelling everything. After graduating from Omaha South High School, he joined the US Air Force. He spent many years living in Illinois then Phoenix, before returning to Omaha. Tony will be Inurned at the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

