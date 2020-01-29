Pisasale, Alfred "Fred" March 28, 1928 - January 22, 202 Fred was born in Omaha's Little Italy. He attended Central High School, where he was a state champion in wrestling and tennis. Fred served two years in Guam and Hawaii for the U.S. Marine Corp. He graduated from Omaha University (UNO), receiving bachelors and masters degrees in education. Fred helped start Omaha University's first wrestling team, was captain of the tennis team, and played football. He was an American history teacher at Omaha Benson for 38 years. Fred was Benson's first wrestling coach, longtime tennis coach, and freshman football coach. He also served as the City of Omaha's head tennis professional and as a high school wrestling referee. Fred loved fishing, golfing, and hunting. He enjoyed summers at Twin Lake in Minnesota and winters in Mesa, Arizona. Preceded in death by son, Patrick Joseph; parents, Anthony and Concetta; brother, Frank; sister, Mary Marchese. Survived by wife, Jean; son, Phil (Teresa); grandchildren, Cara, Thomas and Gina Pisasale; numerous nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS Friday 10:30am, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. VISITATION Thursday 5-7pm with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Margaret Mary School, Benson High School Alumni Association or Westside Wrestling Club. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

