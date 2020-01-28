Pisasale, Alfred "Fred" March 28, 1928 - January 22, 2020 COMPLETE NOTICE LATER JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Pisasale, Alfred "Fred"
To send flowers to the family of Alfred Pisasale, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Memorial Mass
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St.
Omaha, Ne 68132
6116 Dodge St.
Omaha, Ne 68132
Guaranteed delivery before Alfred's Memorial Mass begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.