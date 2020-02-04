Pirruccello, Ross L. "Lou", Sr. November 3, 1929 - January 30, 2020 Age 90. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am at the Pacific Street Chapel, with Interment of the Urn at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

