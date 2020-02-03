Pirruccello, Ross L. "Lou", Sr.

Pirruccello, Ross L. "Lou", Sr. November 3, 1929 - January 30, 2020 Age 90. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am at the Pacific Street Chapel, with Interment of the Urn at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family Monday from 5-7pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

