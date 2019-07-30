Pippitt, Rex Eugene June 19, 1928 - July 27, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Harry Pippitt; brother, Jim; sisters, Betty Sprague and Phyllis Hornibrook. Survived by wife, Beverly A. Pippitt; children: Karen Horn (Randy), Steven Pippitt (Stacy), Linda Hoschar (Shawn), and Bryan Pippitt (Daphne); thirteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Melick (Bob); brother, Roger Pippitt (Peggy); brother-in-law, Ron Hornibrook; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31st from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday, August 1st at 1pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10100 Cedar Island Rd., Bellevue 68123. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with military honors. Memorials to Parkinson's Research Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Thank you for your Service May you bed Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham Vfw District 10 Chaplain

