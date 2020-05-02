Piper, Robert E. "Bob"

Piper, Robert E. "Bob" January 25, 1963 - April 28, 2020 Survived by his children: Justin, Cody, Eric, Taylor; five siblings; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, May 4, 2020, from 5-7pm with social distancing at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF BOB'S LIFE: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11am with social distancing at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. To watch a livestream of the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

