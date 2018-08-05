Piper, Joshua T. "Josh" Dec 7, 1976 - Aug 3, 2018 Age 41. Survived by mother, Cathey Rabbass; father, Dan Rabbass (Jan); girlfriend, Dena Ramos; siblings, Sephora Piper, Sarah Piper, Corina Snyder, Jake Rabbass, and Steph Liddell; dog Macho; grandparents; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; many loving relatives and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, August 8, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

