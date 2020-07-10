Pinneo, Crystal J.

Pinneo, Crystal J. April 2, 1974 - June 29, 2020 Preceded in death by mother Carol Pinneo. Survived by father David Pinneo; brothers, Mike (Rachel) Grothe, and Andy (Crystal) Pinneo; and a host of other loving family and friends. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 12-3pm Sunday, July 12, Florence City Hall (2864 State St., Omaha, NE 68112). Memorials to: American Lung Association. ROEDER MORTUARY, Inc. 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

