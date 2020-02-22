Pinker, Virginia Ann August 26, 1926 - February 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Lumir E. Pinker; sons, Michael G. and Gregory L. Pinker; sisters, Jane Maguire and Catherine Kizzier; and brothers, Robert and Eugene Carmichael. Survived by daughter-in-law, Jeanette Pinker; grandchildren, Jessica Pinker and Bryan Pinker (Mary); five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, February 24th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (8200 N. 30th St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, February 25th, 10:30am, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

