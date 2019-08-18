Pinckley, Josephine "Jo" Age 87 Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, August 20, at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah, IA. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. VISITATION with family prior to Services from 10:30am until 12Noon on Tuesday. HACKETT-LIVINGSTON FUNERAL HOME 208 W. Clarinda Ave., Shenandoah, IA | 712-246-2912

