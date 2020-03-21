Pilgrim, Larry D. October 19, 1946 - March 16, 2020 Survived by wife, Sharry; sons, Gary Pilgrim (MaryAnne) and Randy Pilgrim (Kelli); family, friends and loving grandchildren. Private GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at Omaha National Cemetery. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Pilgrim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.