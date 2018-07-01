Pike, Kenneth "Ken" Dec 22, 1942 - Jun 30, 2018 Preceded by parents, Douglas and Jean Pike; sister, Margaret Basset; and brother, Lee Pike. Survived by loving wife of 55 years, Jere Huebner-Pike; daughters, Lori (Joseph) Miller, and Barbara (Gregg) Gonzales; son, Larry (Tammy) Pike; grandchildren, Jennifer Pike, Traci (Scott) Evans, Justin (Hannah) Miller, Mickey Pike, Lila Rae Gonzales, and Stella Jo Gonzales; 2 great grandchildren on the way; brother, Douglas (Ethel) Pike; sister, Dorothy (Mike) Clem; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many many friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, July 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2725 N. 60th Ave.). VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday, July 5, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Memorials suggested in lieu of flowers to Immanuel Lutheran Church, or Josie Harper Hospice House. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

