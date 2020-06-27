Pijewski, John J. August 13, 1958 - June 25, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Joseph; sister, Mary Stillmock. Survived by wife, Millicent; children, Shona (Philip) Wiens and Joshua (Brittany) Pijewski; grandchildren, Paisleigh, Mila, and Elijah; mother, Natalie Pijewski; sisters, Sophie Phillips and Alice (Dennis) Schweigart. VISITATION: Sunday 4-7pm at the funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 10am at Lifegate Church, 749 Pinnacle Dr, Papillion. Interment St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service Monday, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

