Pieters, Ronald C. December 7, 1942 - May 7, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Ronald V. Pieters. Survived by wife of 59 years, Virginia Pieters; daughters, Christina Greve and Ronda Staley-Weith; sons-in-law, Bill Greve and Fritz Weith; sister Sharron Brutto; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private Family Graveside Service at the Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

