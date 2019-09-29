Pierson, Robert E. "Bob" May 10, 1920 - September 21, 2019 Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Virginia. Survived by sister, Ruth Rakosnik; sons, Doug (Suzi) and Dave (Cathy); grandchildren, Nick (Laura), Emily Patel (Sachit); step-grandsons, Ty Kucera (Yuri) and Dru Kucera; and seven great-grandchildren. Bob was a World War II Veteran and retired as a Major US Army Reserve. He was also a longtime employee of Western Electric. Many thanks to the staff at The Lighthouse and St. Croix Hospice who assisted Bob during the last months of his life. Memorials in Bob's name are suggested to Omaha's Presbyterian Church of the Cross or to the Nebraska Humane Society. Private family interment at Omaha National Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

