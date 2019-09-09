Pierce, Dwayne "Pudge" January 11, 1926 - September 8, 2019 Omaha. After a rich, long, and loving life, our father passed away on Sunday. Born to Vera and Eugene, he had 2 brothers: Harvey and Donny (both deceased); and 2 sisters: Pauline (deceased) and Connie. Married to beloved Delores "Dee" Small for 61 years, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by sons: Mike and Steve. Survived by children: Sheri, Greg (Cindy), Judy, Kent (Gina), and Lori (Tom); and 60 grandchildren. VISITATION: from 6-8pm Tuesday. SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, September 11, all at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

