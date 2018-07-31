Piccolo, Joseph G. "Joe" Sep 26, 1934 - Jul 29, 2018 Of Gretna. Survived by wife, Colette Piccolo; children: Jeanette Piccolo, Theresa (Steve) Linsea, Chris (Renee) Piccolo, Sandy Piccolo and Jeff Piccolo; eight grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Debora Bercume; parents, Subby and Rose Piccolo; and sister, Nadine Visty. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm, all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus Street, in Gretna, NE. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Poor Clare Sisters of Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

