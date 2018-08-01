Piccolo, Joseph G. "Joe" Sep 26, 1934 - Jul 29, 2018 FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

Please accept my very heartfelt condolences to the entire family. Joe was one of my longest and dearest friends, and we shared a lotta laughs together throughout our lifetimes. I sue do wish I could be there for this celebration of life for someone who meant something to everyone he ever came in touch with. RIP, Joe. You've earned your reward, and then some :(

