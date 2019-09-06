Philp, John E. August 26, 1951 - September 1, 2019 John E. Philp, age 68, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 1st 2019, in a drowning accident at West Shores. John was born on August 26, 1951 in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Drake University and received his MBA at UNO. He retired from Union Pacific RR after 42 years of service. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed travel, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Roxanne; two children, Heidi and Justin; three grandchildren: Brinley, Hudson, and Harper; five sisters: Susan Philp Clarke, Diana Adams, Linda Wright, Sharon Dinshaw, Jennifer Johnson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9-11am, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. The CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held after visitation at 11am. A luncheon will be held at the DC Center, 11830 Stonegate Dr., immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Arthritis Foundation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108TH ST. CHAPEL 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.