Philp, John E.

Philp, John E. August 26, 1951 - September 1, 2019 John E. Philp, age 68, of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 1st 2019, in a drowning accident at West Shores. John was born on August 26, 1951 in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Drake University and received his MBA at UNO. He retired from Union Pacific RR after 42 years of service. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed travel, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Roxanne; two children, Heidi and Justin; three grandchildren: Brinley, Hudson, and Harper; five sisters: Susan Philp Clarke, Diana Adams, Linda Wright, Sharon Dinshaw, Jennifer Johnson; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9-11am, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. The CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held after visitation at 11am. A luncheon will be held at the DC Center, 11830 Stonegate Dr., immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Arthritis Foundation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108TH ST. CHAPEL 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

