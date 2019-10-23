Phillips, William O. Jr. "Bill"

Phillips, William O. Jr. "Bill" January 7, 1929 - October 21, 2019 Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary (Heiberg) Phillips; children, Danny K. Phillips (Judy Lanum), Teena Kern (Dale) and Cathy Nourse (Dennis); grandchildren, Matt Phillips (Kelly), Danny W. Phillips, Dustan Kern (Jen), Jeremy Kern, Andrew Nourse (Kerstin), Adam Nourse (Jennifer), Ben Nourse (Melissa), Katherine Nourse; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Juanita (Hayes) Phillips Sr.; siblings Gerald, Winfred, Marilyn and Audrey. Bill was a Council Bluffs businessman since 1956. He first worked in autobody repair and then in 1966 became a motorcycle dealer. VISITATION is 5-7pm on Thursday October 24, 2019 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE is 10am on Friday at the Funeral Home. Interment is in the Crescent, IA Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Horizon Presbyterian Church, ALS of Iowa or Every Step Hospice. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

