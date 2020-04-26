Phillips, Maylow J. Berger (Peterson) Age 89 - April 16, 2020 Survived by daughters, Leona Covell, Anna Peterson, and Ylva (Steve) Dominy; sister-in-law, Sandy Berger. A Private Mass of Christian Burial was held at 4pm Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap, IA. Memorial donations may be made to St. Cecilia's Catholic Cathedral, The Nebraska Humane Society, or World Wildlife Fund FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Dunlap, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Maylow Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

