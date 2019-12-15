Phillips, Gerri Rae December 9, 2019 Passed away on December 9, 2019, after suffering a lengthy illness. Gerri was born and raised in Omaha. She was devoted to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home having served as a volunteer for over 30 years. In 1992 she was honored by the Jewish Federation of Omaha as being named the volunteer of the year by the Blumkin Home League Offering Volunteers to the Elderly. Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Anne Ellis, and her sister, Ruth Rawson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Jim Phillips; daughters, Cheryl Phillips, Cindy (Merv) Schmidt, Jill (Tim) Wood; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; niece, Sharon (Rich) Rawson Secor; other loving family and friends. Gerri's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire Blumkin Home staff for the wonderful care she received this past year as a resident. Private Family Services were held December 11, 2019, at Braman Mortuary, Southwest. Memorials may be directed to the RBJH L.O.V.E. auxiliary. To leave a condolence visit:bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

