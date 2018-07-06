Phelps, Raymond Lee Age 62 Raymond Lee Phelps, of Omaha, NE, passed away on July 4, 2018 in Omaha. He is survived by his father, Howard; brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, July 7th, Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel. Private family inurnment at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

