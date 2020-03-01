Phelps, Brenda J.

Phelps, Brenda J. January 11, 1953 - February 20, 2020 This beloved Queen is preceded in death by her baby son, Joseph; mother, Willia Mae; father, Floyd; brother, James; and sisters, Laura and Jessica. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; son, Shane; daughters, Nikita and Seanna; and a full house of nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, March 3, at 11am at the Bethesda Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3725 Ames Ave, Omaha NE 68111. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

