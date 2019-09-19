Pflug, Elizabeth Anne (Reese) March 17, 1926 - September 7, 2019 Age 93. Born in Snyder, NE to Walter and Ida (Loseke) Reese, Elizabeth was married in 1950 to Fred Louis Pflug. They were blessed with five children: Anne Pflug Dana, Rebecca (stillborn), Tom, John, and Jim. Elizabeth was the proud grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who loved, adored, and respected her. Elizabeth's Christian faith sustained her, and she lovingly encouraged her family to keep Jesus at the center of their lives. MEMORIAL SERVICE (celebrating God's gift to Elizabeth of eternal life): Saturday, September 21st at 9:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central or Lutheran Hour Ministries. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.