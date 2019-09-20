Pflug, Elizabeth Anne (Reese)

Pflug, Elizabeth Anne (Reese) March 17, 1926 - September 7, 2019 Age 93. Born in Snyder, NE to Walter and Ida (Loseke) Reese. Elizabeth met her future husband, Fred Louis Pflug, while both were members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lincoln. They were married on November 24, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, a daughter Rebecca (stillborn), and her brothers, Frederick and Robert Reese. She is survived by her sister, Mary Brown; children and spouses: Anne and Irv Dana, Tom and Dorothy Pflug, John and Nancy Pflug, Jim and Yvonne Pflug; grandchildren: Andy and Amanda Dana, Lauren and Branden Fleharty, William and Anna Pflug, Elizabeth and Matt McDonald, Rebecca and Jack Christie, Kathryn Pflug, Mariel Pflug and Joe Lord, Madison Pflug, Jackson Pflug, Carter Pflug, Jake and Janey Pflug, Jessie and Kevin Hohlen, Drew Pflug, and great grandchildren: Harrison and Reese Dana, Georgia Fleharty, Ethan and Elena Pflug, and Aurora Pflug. Elizabeth's Christian faith sustained her, and she lovingly encouraged her family to keep Jesus at the center of their lives. MEMORIAL SERVICE (celebrating God's gift to Elizabeth of eternal life): Saturday, September 21st at 9:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central or Lutheran Hour Ministries. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.