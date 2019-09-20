Pflug, Elizabeth Anne (Reese) March 17, 1926 - September 7, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE (celebrating God's gift to Elizabeth of eternal life): Saturday, September 21st at 9:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S. 96th St. in LaVista. Memorials are suggested to Mission Central or Lutheran Hour Ministries. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

