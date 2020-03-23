Pflasterer, Marian Genene June 30, 1924 - March 22, 2020 She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Ray Miles; her second husband, Forrest Pflasterer; her parents, Theodore and Nettie Ganaros; her brother, Ted Jr.; her Uncle Johnny; Auntie Ray; her Uncle Owen Hunter; and her devoted daughter, Robin Genene Miles. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Dempsey (Robert) and Suzanne Miles (Robert Mason) in Arizona; as well as four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. In addition, she has a large extended family, including the Pflasterers and the Coverts. Marian graduated from Benson High School and received her Undergraduate Degree in History and her Graduate Degree in Library Science from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Her Master of Arts thesis was on the history of the founding of Florence. She was a Librarian for many years at Omaha North High School. Marian had a wry sense of humor, she was fiercely independent; she admired beautiful collectibles; she loved nature and history; she grew up riding and taking care of horses; she enjoyed playing and watching tennis; she always made holidays special for her family; she had been active in her gourmet group; and she perservered in the face of adversity. Marian requested no Memorial Service. Per her wishes, her ashes will be scattered at a special place in Omaha, on her beloved Nantucket Island, and at a location in Montana. If you knew Marian, we suggest at one of your own private meals, you take a moment to toast her and reflect or share a special memory of her. Many thanks to Prairie Meadows and St. Croix Hospice for their special care of Marian in her final months. Memorials can be made to an historical or nature society of your choice. "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes and death will be no more"
