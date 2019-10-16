Pfeiffer, Mary Lou

Pfeiffer, Mary Lou December 21, 1940 - October 13, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Retired RN. Preceded by parents, Milen and Gladys (O'Connor) Knotek; stepson, William Pfeiffer, Jr.; son-in-law, Robert Regan; and brother, Bill Knotek. Survived by husband of 40 years, William J. Pfeiffer, Sr.; children, Teri (Bill Simmons) Regan, all of Council Bluffs; Robert Klesath of McKinney, TX; Debbie (Dennis) Wademan of Gering, NE; Jeff (Michelle) Klesath of Kearny, NE; Julie Cohen, Erin (Derric) Swinfard, all of Riverside, CA; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Curry of Natick, MA; brothers, Larry (Maryanne) Knotek of Council Bluffs; Mike (Karen) Knotek of Tucson, AZ; Jim (Trudy) Knotek of Camdenton, MO; sister-in-law, Bobbie Knotek of Plano, TX; nieces and nephews. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, 10am, St. Peter's Catholic Church. Interment: Garner Township Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary, Friday, 5:30pm, followed by VISITATION with the family until 8pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Dr., Council Bluffs 51503. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

