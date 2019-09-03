Pfeffer, David John March 29, 1961 - August 29, 2019 The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 4th at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

