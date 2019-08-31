Pfeffer, David John March 29, 1961 - August 29, 2019 David John Pfeffer, age 58, passed away on Thursday, August 29th following a lengthy illness. Dave was born on March 29, 1961 in Omaha to Jack and Betty (Travnicek) Pfeffer. He graduated from Daniel J. Gross High School and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He married Stacy Scholtz on October 15, 1993 at their favorite place, Caneel Bay, St. John, USVI. Together, they raised their son, Stephen David Pfeffer, 24, of New York. Dave was a Human Resources practitioner in the Omaha area for more than 30 years, using his expertise to serve organizations in both professional and volunteer capacities. Organizations he served include Goodwill Industries and Siena/Francis House. Beyond his professional achievements, Dave was known for his lifelong passion for cooking and baking. He took classes at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and took pride in conquering the most difficult recipes and sharing what he prepared with family, neighbors, and friends. Dave also enjoyed the outdoors with his family, snorkeling in the Caribbean and fishing in Northern Minnesota. Dave will be remembered as an outstanding colleague, caring neighbor, and loyal friend. He is survived by his wife, Stacy Scholtz; his son, Stephen; parents, Jack and Betty Pfeffer; brother, Jim Pfeffer (Barb); sister, Karyn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 4th at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic School, Josie Harper Hospice House, or V.N.A. Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
