Pfannenstiel, Ernest M. July 4, 1937 - April 17, 2020 "A child of God!" Friends and family are invited to attend a GRAVESIDE SERVICE in Ernie's honor on Friday, July 3, at 4 pm at Calvary Cemetery, 7710 West Center Road, Omaha. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will follow at the AllPlay Miracle Baseball Complex located in Seymour Smith Park, 6802 Harrison Street, Omaha. Casual summer attire, social distancing and masks suggested. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd., 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

