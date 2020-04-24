Pfannenstiel, Ernest M.

Pfannenstiel, Ernest M. July 4, 1937 - April 17, 2020 "A child of God!" Survived by his wonderful wife of 60 years, Carol (10/31/1959); seven children: Tim (Linda), Kathy Knust (Chris), Tom (Joi), Terry (Crystal), Toby (Dawn), Ann Hetherington (John) and Troy (Raquel); fifteen grandchildren: Curtis Knust, Jackie Wendel (Ross), Tyler Knust (Ashley), Brandon Pfannenstiel (Julie), Justin Pfannenstiel (Allison), Ashley Pfannenstiel, Mitchell Hetherington, Tessa Anderson (Matt), Karly Pfannenstiel, Hannah Christensen (Cameron), Megan Pfannenstiel, Kaitlyn Pfannenstiel, Paige Pfannenstiel, Allison Pfannenstiel and TJ Pfannenstiel; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Imogene Zimmerman (Larry). Preceded in death by parents, Celly and Mary Pfannenstiel and a sister, Eileen Larson (Don). Graduated in 1955 from St. Joseph Military Academy in his hometown of Hays, Kansas and Creighton University on a Brandeis Memorial Scholarship in 1959, with the honor of being inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu (Jesuit Honor Society). Worked at Brandeis, Northern Natural Gas (27 years) and as a consultant for Tenaska, Inc. (25 years). Enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques, "making and fixing things" in his workshop for his large family. Private Family MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, April 25th, 2pm, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, visit www.stroberts.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Children's Hospital or AllPlay Miracle Baseball (AllPlay.org) GRAVESIDE SERVICE and CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

