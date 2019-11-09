Pettit, Cynthia A. August 24, 1952 - November 5, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Donald E. (Sr.) and Dorothy L. (Moses) Pettit; brother, Donald E. Pettit, Jr.; nephew, Donald E. Pettit, III; grandparents, Frank T. and Mildred E. (Claussen) Pettit, Edwin L. and Mary A. (Nicotero) Moses. Survived by sister, Cheryle A. Lakin (Don); nephews: Bobby G. Keller, Jr. (Kim), Donald G. Lakin (Jodi); great nephews, Garrett and Cooper Keller, Brock and Parker Lakin; great niece, Malorie Lakin. No Service/Cremation.

